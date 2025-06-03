Defendant in Colorado anti-Semitic attack disguised as gardener to throw Molotov cocktails, claims no regrets

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de junio, 2025

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, accused of attacking a Jewish group with Molotov cocktails in Boulder, Colorado, claimed he had no regrets about his actions and would repeat them if given the chance, according to investigators reported Monday.

Soliman, 45, disguised himself in an orange vest and carried a bouquet of flowers to pose as a gardener and sneak up on attendees of the Jewish group "Run for Their Lives" in Boulder without raising suspicion. There he threw incendiary devices, injuring at least 12 people.

A meticulous plan with extreme intentions.

According to court documents, Soliman arrived at the scene with 18 homemade Molotov cocktails and a commercial sprayer loaded with gasoline on his back, intending to use it as a makeshift blowtorch to burn himself alive. He confessed that he felt compelled to carry out the attack and would not forgive himself if he did not.

"He said he had to do it, he should do it, and he would never forgive himself if he did not do it," a detective wrote in the case reports. Despite the preparation, the assailant admitted that he stopped after dropping the first two bombs because he got scared.

"He would do it again"

The FBI called the attack a terrorist act motivated by hate. Soliman explained that he chose to attack the group because he held it responsible for appropriating "our land," a reference to Palestine. He also stated that his attack was in revenge for his people and stated that he felt no remorse.

"He said he had no regrets and he would go back and do it again," said Colorado Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell.

Videos of the incident show Soliman shirtless, walking around with glass bottles and shouting phrases such as "how many children killed?" and "end Zionism." In his vehicle, officers found a copy of the Koran and other evidence suggesting radicalization prior to the attack.

Illegal immigrant Soliman, an Egyptian national, had applied for asylum in September 2022 and had overstayed his authorized time in the country since February 2023, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He resided in Colorado Springs with his wife and five children, who knew nothing of his plans.

Legal Charges and Evidence Analysis

The defendant faces state charges of attempted murder, assault, and possession of incendiary devices, in addition to a federal charge of hate crime. If convicted of all the offenses consecutively, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Authorities claim he acted alone and continue to analyze evidence collected from his home, car, and electronic devices to rule out links to extremist groups. The case has generated concern in the local community, where the attacked meeting had become a regular space for peaceful visibility.