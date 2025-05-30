Army chooses MV-75 to replace Black Hawks

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de mayo, 2025

The MV-75 will be the new long-range assault aircraft to be used by the U.S. military and will replace the Black Hawk. The goal is to improve transport and offensive capabilities and modernize the fleet.

Through a release, the Army confirmed the designation of the MV-75, which it has nicknamed "twice as far, twice as fast," while considering the common name it will have, as the UH-60 was once nicknamed Black Hawk.

"The Army is committed to delivering the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft. It will provide the speed, range and endurance needed to conduct air assault, MEDEVAC and resupply missions for future large-scale combat operations," said Brig. Gen. David Phillips, aviation program executive director.

"We’re all looking forward to seeing the incredible impact the MV-75 will have on the Soldiers of tomorrow," he added.

The Army detailed that the fielding of the MV-75 "will provide combat aviation brigades and special operations aviation units with a survivable, long-range, high-speed platform capable of operating in contested environments."

He further assured that the helicopters will enable "faster deployment of capabilities based on threats." The first unit to receive an MV-75 will be the 101st Airborne Division, according to a Fox News report.

After public competition, deliberations and other paperwork, the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk entered the Army in 1978, replacing the UH-1 Iroquois. Since then, the Army has used it in major conflicts such as the Gulf War, the Afghanistan War or the Iraq War.