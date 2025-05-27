Two dead and nine wounded in shooting in Philadelphia on Memorial Day

Published by Juan Peña 27 de mayo, 2025

A mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night left at least two people dead and nine others injured, according to reports.

Two of the shooting victims are minors, though their exact ages have not yet been confirmed. The incident took place on Memorial Day, but there is currently no evidence connecting the attack to the holiday.

The attack took place in Fairmount Park, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a briefing early Tuesday. He added that all those injured in the Memorial Day shooting are in stable condition.

The shooting happened even though officers were present in the park, Commissioner Bethel said, according to the Associated Press.

"We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to fire into a crowd," Bethel said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police have not yet recovered any weapons, Commissioner Bethel said. Investigators aren’t sure if more than one firearm was used, but videos posted on social media captured rapid bursts of gunfire, he noted.