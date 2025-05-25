Pronatalism, the last hope to save the West hated by the Left

Published by Israel Duro 25 de mayo, 2025

The demographic suicide of the West is an unquestionable fact. Birth rates in these countries continue to mark historic lows year after year, and in many of them the number of births is not even enough for generational replacement. In order to reverse this position, pronatalism has emerged, which advocates encouraging the birth rate through economic and social measures. However, what seems to be a good initiative has unleashed a violent reaction from the left, which advocates immigration and accuses the promoters of this initiative of being "racist and sexist."

The number of births worldwide continues to decline year by year, although it does so more slowly in developing countries. In 1960, the fertility rate was 4.7 children per woman, reaching an all-time high of 5.3 children per woman in 1963. In 2023, the global rate barely reached the replacement rate, closing at 2.2 children per woman.

The West, far from the rate of generational replacement at birth

In other words, the fall in births is a global phenomenon, even though the left proclaims that it is limited to the West. What is real is that countries like the USA, with 1.62 children per woman in 2023, France, (1.66), United Kingdom (1.56), Germany (1.39), Italy (1.2) and Spain (1.1) are increasingly farther away from the replacement rate. However, the greatest demographic drama is played out by Macao with just 0.6 children per woman and South Korea (0.8).

As if that were not enough, the demographic curve of the countries with the highest number of births also shows a negative progression. With data for 2023, the countries with the highest fertility rate, all with 6.1 children per woman, are Somalia, Chad, Niger, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and all of them show notable drops in the number of children per woman in recent years.

From Hungary's pro-family policies to Trump's $5,000 per birth

All this has led many demographers, experts, and even Elon Musk—who leads by example with his 13 known children—to call on couples to have children and for social and economic policies to be implemented to encourage births and parenting from governments.

At the moment, the gauntlet is being picked up by conservative politicians, with the Hungarian Viktor Orban at the head of Executives who have rallied to the defense of the family and the increase of the birth rate, with large economic aid and benefits for households with several children. Donald Trump himself announced that he is considering incentivizing births by giving $5,000 to mothers for each new child born.

The drama behind demographic suicide: aging, loneliness...

The problem behind the drop in births is not only the risk of depopulation, but the reality of an aging population. With an increasing life expectancy, new challenges arise, such as maintaining retirement and health care for the elderly, with fewer and fewer young people to support them. But this is not just an economic issue, which could be solved with immigration, as advocated by the left.

Loneliness has become a real blight on society, with significant mental health consequences. Moreover, Western values and culture would be at risk in the face of the invasion of immigrants needed to replace the population of the West.

"Racist and sexist"

From the left, however, pronatalists are accused of being "racist" and "sexist." According to radical activists, in many cases following ecologist postulates, in reality there is an overpopulation that must be corrected with fewer births and stimulating euthanasia.

According to them, "pronatalism is inextricably linked to nationalism along with race, class and ethnicity." In other words, they want "more blond children" to keep whites elite. In addition, these radicals denounce that they want to treat women "like a furnace or a vessel" simply as a machine for making children.

And precisely minors are the last leg of their hatred against encouraging births is that, according to them, pronatalists see in the child "less an individual, with desires and dignity, than a vehicle for a political project, a dense bundle of futurity."

According to Gallup, families want 3 or more children

However, these radical postulates forget reality. And this is that families, women, want children, and they blame the way of life, the lack of income and the cost of living for not being able to fulfill their dream.

A recent Gallup poll confirms that many Americans dream of larger families: 45% of respondents say the ideal family size is three or more children, the highest percentage since 1971.