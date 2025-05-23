Prosecutor Jeanine Pirro does not rule out the death penalty for the murder of Israeli diplomats

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de mayo, 2025

Acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, warned that the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington could carry the death penalty. Although a final decision has not yet been made, Pirro confirmed that the case is "eligible" for capital punishment.

"In cases where the death penalty is warranted and seems appropriate, we will use it," Pirro said, stressing that this is an act of antisemitic violence that "won't be tolerated" by her office or the Department of Justice. The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were staff members of the Israeli Embassy and were killed after attending an American Jewish Committee event.

The accused: "I did it for Palestine"

The main suspect is Elias Rodriguez, a Chicago resident, who was arrested shortly after the attack. At his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, he was informed that he faces charges of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials and firearms offenses. The judge also warned that he could receive life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Rodriguez was arrested wearing clothing that matched the description in security footage from the scene. According to court documents, the defendant showed no remorse and reportedly returned to the scene to make sure his victims were dead. Upon his arrest, he told police, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza." He waived his right to bail and will remain in custody until his next hearing, set for June 18.

Hate crime and possible terrorism

Pirro warned that although the first charges were swiftly filed, the investigation is still ongoing and charges of hate crime and terrorism are not ruled out. "Two families now are left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized," she expressed firmly.

The nation is closely following this case, which authorities say involves not only a brutal double murder but a hate-laden message in an increasingly sensitive international context.