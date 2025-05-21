Florida courts end abortion access for minors without parental consent

According to Judge Robert CI McBurney, the 2019 law violated the Georgia Constitution/ Suzanne Cordeiro AFP

Published by Juan Peña 21 de mayo, 2025

A Florida appeals court ruled that a state law allowing minors to have abortions without parental consent is unconstitutional. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the decision, commending his office’s work on the case.

A three-judge panel of the Fifth District Court of Appeal ruled that the state law violates parents’ rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The panel’s decision is backed by state parental rights laws, a recent Florida Supreme Court ruling, and the landmark 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal right to abortion.

The case began when a pregnant minor under her parents’ guardianship sought a court ruling to have an abortion without their knowledge, hoping to do so before Florida’s six-week limit. The court denied her request, and she subsequently appealed.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier intervened in the case to assert and defend parental rights, successfully securing a unanimous appellate court ruling that upheld the lower court’s decision to deny the minor’s request to keep her parents uninformed.