Leo XIV without doctrinal ambiguities: the basis of the family is the union between man and woman and the unborn "have dignity"

This Friday, in his first meeting with the Vatican's diplomatic corps, Pope Leo XIV laid out the principles that will guide his pontificate: the defense of traditional marriage, the protection of life from conception to old age, and a firm commitment to world peace through multilateral dialogue.

During the private audience, whose content was released by the Holy See, the new pontiff - the first pope born in the United States and a member of the Augustinian order - stressed that the family must be based on the stable union between a man and a woman. In this sense, he affirmed that it is up to governments to build peaceful societies "above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman." He also stressed the need to "respect the dignity" of every human being, especially the most vulnerable: the unborn, the elderly, the sick, and the unemployed, among others.

A call to revitalize diplomacy

In his address, Leo XIV urged the strengthening of multilateral diplomacy and the promotion of interfaith understanding as key tools for peacebuilding. He emphasized that peace is not only the absence of war but a good that requires the active commitment of governments, particularly through public policies that strengthen the family as the essential nucleus of society.

This message is part of the protocolary acts following the conclave that elected him last May 8, in which the new Pope receives representatives of governments from all over the world before his investiture mass, scheduled for this Sunday.

A pontificate that begins with clear definitions

Leo XIV's address to the diplomatic corps is part of a tradition in which the Vatican presents its global vision through dialogue with more than 180 countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

Doctrinal continuity with some nuances

With this first declaration, Leo XIV reaffirms Catholic doctrine on issues such as abortion, euthanasia, and marriage, in line with his predecessors. However, his position contrasts in part with that of Pope Francis, especially regarding the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.

In the past, Leo XIV was critical of the normalization of the "homosexual lifestyle," although in recent years he softened his discourse, stating that the Church should not exclude anyone solely because of their way of life.

With this first message, the new Pope makes it clear that his pontificate will be marked by the firm defense of the traditional values of the Church, without leaving aside dialogue as a way to achieve lasting peace.