Netanyahu meets with visiting senator, Huckabee

The new U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP .

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de abril, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, met on Monday night with Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and his wife, Bridget Moreno, as well as with the newly installed U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, according to a readout from Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu “expressed his appreciation for the deep ties between Israel and the United States,” per the readout, which added that “ways for strengthening them were discussed.”

The Netanyahus also welcomed Huckabee “and wished him success in his important position,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli foreign minister, wrote on Monday that it was a “pleasure to meet Sen. Bernie Moreno, a true friend of Israel, representing Ohio.”

“I spoke with him about the assault by so-called ‘international legal institutions’ on the right to self-defense of the most attacked country in the world—Israel,” Sa’ar stated. “I thanked him for President Trump’s executive order against the International Criminal Court and for the senator’s support for legislation on the issue.”

“Israel will never give up its right to defend itself and its citizens,” Sa’ar added.

