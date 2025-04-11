Mark Walker, Billy Marshall and Yehuda Kaploun, the new additions to the Trump administration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump announced new additions to his administration. The president made the appointments official on Thursday night via Truth Social. In this case, the new signings are Mark Walker, William Billy Marshall and Yehuda Kaploun.

Amid tariff tensions, Trump took a moment to officially name Walker, Marshall, and Kaploun for his second administration. They are a pastor and former congressman, a former West Virginia police officer and a businessman and rabbi, respectively.

Mark Walker, new ambassador at U.S. Special Mission for International Religious Freedom

Walker served six years in the House of Representatives for the sixth congressional district of North Carolina, where he cemented himself as one of the president's allies on Capitol Hill. He subsequently ran unsuccessfully for senator in 2022, which led him to join Trump's 2024 campaign.

"A former pastor, Mark was elected unanimously to House Leadership, and did an incredible job as Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security’s Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee. As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Mark helped us secure many Victories. In his new role, Mark will work incredibly hard to expose Human Rights Violations, champion Faith, and help us secure Life Saving Results," the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Mark, his wonderful wife, Dr. Kelly Walker, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and their three children," he added.

Walker thanked the president on his X account and pledged to work to expand religious freedom around the world. "Religious expression is the foundation of human rights and, whether it's a college campus in New York or Sub-Saharan Africa, I'll be relentless in fighting for those targeted who dare to live out their faith. I'm grateful to my beautiful wife and family for their support. May God provide the path and may we have the courage to follow," he said.

Billy Marshall as new director of the Bureau of Prisons

The second announcement was that of Marshall, who has an extensive career in law enforcement. He is a former West Virginia police officer and currently serves as commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"Billy has a distinguished Law Enforcement career, rising from the ranks of the West Virginia State Police to serving as the current Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Billy is a Strong Advocate for LAW AND ORDER. He understands the struggles of our prisons better than anyone, and will help fix our broken Criminal Justice System. Congratulations Billy, you will inspire us all!" Trump tweeted.

Jim Justice, former governor and current senator from West Virginia, celebrated his appointment.

Yehuda Kaploun as special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism

The latest announcement was that of Kaploun, a rabbi, businessman and friend of President Trump. He will officiate as a special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

"Yehuda is a successful businessman, and staunch advocate for the Jewish Faith and the Rights of his people to live and worship free from persecution. With Anti-Semitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE. Congratulations Yehuda!" Trump celebrated.

At the entrepreneurial level, Kaploun co-founded the company RussKap Water, specializing in the development of generators that produce potable water from atmospheric moisture.