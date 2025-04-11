Red Sox avoid sweep against Toronto in the tenth inning

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de abril, 2025

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4–3 on Thursday, avoiding a sweep in their four-game home series.

The Boston team salvaged its pride in front of 25,000 fans with a 10th-inning comeback, breaking a 2–2 tie.

A run off Venezuelan Andrés Giménez, driven in by a sacrifice fly from veteran George Springer, gave the visitors the lead in the top of the 10th inning."

In their final chance, the Red Sox responded with a single from Mexican-American Jarren Durán, allowing Blake Sabol to tie the game.

After Durán was caught stealing, Boston loaded the bases following a single from Dominican Rafael Devers.

David Hamilton scored the winning run with a headfirst dive across home plate after Toronto failed to field a weak grounder from Trevor Story.

With the win, Boston moved into third place in the American League East, just one game behind the Blue Jays, who are tied for first with the New York Yankees.

A day full of excitement

One of the standout performances of the day came from American Jo Adell, who belted two home runs in the same inning during the Los Angeles Angels' 11–1 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The outfielder hit his first two home runs of the season in the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Adell hit both the first and last of the Angels' four home runs in a spectacular fifth inning. In total, the American outfielder drove in four of the team's eight runs in that frame, giving them an insurmountable 10–1 lead.

Only two Angels players had previously hit two home runs in an inning, with the most recent being Cuban Kendrys Morales in 2012.

Veteran Mike Trout, a three-time American League MVP, added to the Anaheim team's offensive explosion with a home run and a double.