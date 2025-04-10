Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife involved in shooting with police
The woman is due to appear in court on April 30. It was also learned that she was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital for medical attention.
The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was involved in a shootout with police. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail.
Authorities explained that the event occurred in the Eagle Rock neighborhood (Los Angeles, California) after - in a separate case - officers were attempting to track a hit-and-run suspect. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.
In addition, police explained that Shriner was struck by gunfire and received medical attention. Similarly, it was learned that the woman is due to appear in court on April 30.
"During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home," police said in a statement.
In that regard, the police indicated that "after repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred."
">
During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home. After repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred. The woman, later confirmed to be a resident, was struck by gunfire & taken to the hospital for treatment.— LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 9, 2025
Society
Man suspected of trying to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh says he will plead guilty
Santiago Ospital