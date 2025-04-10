Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife involved in shooting with police

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de abril, 2025

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was involved in a shootout with police. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail.

Authorities explained that the event occurred in the Eagle Rock neighborhood (Los Angeles, California) after - in a separate case - officers were attempting to track a hit-and-run suspect. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.

In addition, police explained that Shriner was struck by gunfire and received medical attention. Similarly, it was learned that the woman is due to appear in court on April 30.

"During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home," police said in a statement.

In that regard, the police indicated that "after repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred."