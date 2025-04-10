Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife involved in shooting with police

The woman is due to appear in court on April 30. It was also learned that she was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police arrest woman during operation.

Police arrest woman during operation.Screen capture YouTube FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Topics:

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was involved in a shootout with police. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail.

Authorities explained that the event occurred in the Eagle Rock neighborhood (Los Angeles, California) after - in a separate case - officers were attempting to track a hit-and-run suspect. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.

In addition, police explained that Shriner was struck by gunfire and received medical attention. Similarly, it was learned that the woman is due to appear in court on April 30.

"During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home," police said in a statement.

In that regard, the police indicated that "after repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred."

">
tracking