Trump threatens Mexico with harsh tariffs and sanctions for stealing water from Texas farmers

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened Mexico with the imposition of harsh tariffs and economic sanctions for breaching the 1944 Water Treaty, in which the neighboring country pledged to send 1.75 million acre-feet of Rio Grande water to the United States in five-year cycles.

According to Trump, by breaching the treaty, Mexico technically is stealing water from Texas farmers, who are suffering the consequences of water shortages in a period of severe drought.

"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation," Trump wrote on the social networking site Truth Social. "This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers."

Trump noted that Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was "leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers."

The president then threatened Mexico to catch up on water deliveries or else face stiff economic sanctions.

"THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers. Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico complies with the 1944 Water Treaty," Trump said. "My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!"

According to various reports, Texas' million-dollar citrus industry, the third largest in the country behind Florida and California, is being particularly hard hit by the drought, relying heavily on Rio Grande River water for its production.

Faced with Mexico's failure to fulfill its part of the agreement, the Trump administration made the decision to deny a request from Mexico to send water to Tijuana through a canal not contemplated by the treaty signed in 1944.

Sen. Ted Cruz celebrated the move last month.

"As I said yesterday, this option is absolutely what the Trump administration needs to pressure Mexico to fulfill its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty," the senator posted on X in March. "Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico's noncompliance. I will work with the Trump administration to pressure Mexico into complying and to get water to Texas farmers."