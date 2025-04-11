Wall Street closes lower again after one of the most volatile weeks in years

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City, on April 3, 2025.AFP / Charly Triballeau

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de abril, 2025

The financial market closed lower on Thursday, with all three major stock market indexes in Wall Street suffering considerable declines, as investors prepare to close one of the most volatile weeks so far this year, framed by the sharp swings seen in those indicators. Thus, S&P 500 futures lost 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.9%, and Dow Jones futures fell 0.7%. In total, the S&P 500 plunged 5,268.05 points, or 3.46%; while the Dow Jones fell 2.5%, or 1.014.79 points; and the Nasdaq Composite fell 16,387.31 points, the equivalent of 4.31%.

Different economists have explained that the fear of the tariff strategy of U.S. President Donald Trump continues to be the greatest concern of investors both in the United States and globally, after the Republican leader decided to temporarily reduce country-specific tariffs to a rate of 10%, with the exception of China. All products from the Asian giant will face the 145% rate.

European and Asian markets closed higher.

A reality diametrically opposed to that of Wall Street was experienced during the closing of the European markets, since the main stock exchanges of the so-called "old continent" closed higher thanks to the decision of the US president to apply a substantial reduction in the tariffs established for imports from most European countries, reducing them to only 10%.

Thus, the continent's five main stock market indexes closed higher, with Italy's FTSE MIB being the best performer by closing with arise of 4.73%. Likewise, the FTSE 100 of the United Kingdom closed up 3.04%, the CAC 40 of France with 3.83%, the DAX 40 of Germany with 4.53% and the IBEX 35 of Spain with 4.6%.

In addition to Europe, Asian markets also closed higher, with Japan's Nikkeiof Japan closing up 9.12%, while the Taipei Stock Exchange gained 9.25%, and South Korea's Kospi soared 6.6%.