Siemens CEO in Spain dies with his family in a tragic helicopter crash on the Hudson River

Helicopter wreckage is pulled from the water after crashing into the Hudson River Leonardo Munoz / AFP

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de abril, 2025

A tourist helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River in New York City, killing the president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, Agustin Escobar, along with his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, ages 4, 5 and 11. The accident left no survivors, police sources told ABC News.

Victims identified

Authorities confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft, a 36-year-old man, also died in the crash. As of Thursday night, his identity had not been released. Four victims were pronounced dead at the crash site, while two more were confirmed dead at the hospital.

Details of the incident

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received the report of the accident around 3:17 p.m., which activated an extensive rescue operation in the area. Videos shared on social media showed the aircraft upside down in the water, practically submerged.

Several rescue vessels were quickly deployed to the area, located near a maintenance dock next to one of the Holland Tunnel's ventilation towers. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles also approached the scene as authorities attempted to assess the situation.

Air traffic in Manhattan regularly includes private helicopters, commercial flights and sightseeing tours. The city has several helipads, which executives and travelers use to move to different points in the metropolitan area.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined and the National Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation to clarify what happened.

A family visiting New York

Escobar and his family resided in Barcelona, Spain, and were in New York as part of a sightseeing trip. Two Spanish officials confirmed that the family was enjoying a vacation when the tragedy occurred.

Characteristics of the helicopter and its operator

The helicopter was a Bell 206 operated by New York Helicopter, a tour company that offers sightseeing flights for several hundred dollars.

The aircraft had taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located on the island's southern tip. According to initial investigations, the helicopter circled near the Statue of Liberty, flew over the George Washington Bridge, and was en route back south when it crashed.