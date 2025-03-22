These are the countries to which the U.S. recommends not to travel due to security risks

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after gangs took control of the region. Clarens Siffroy / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de marzo, 2025

As of this March, the U.S. Department of State updated its travel alerts, issuing "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warnings for several countries and regions due to significant risks to travelers.

Criteria for issuing alerts

The Department of State periodically reviews security conditions in various countries to inform U.S. citizens of potential risks. It considers factors such as armed conflict, terrorism, crime, political instability, humanitarian crises, and a lack of consular services.

Countries under warning

Some of the countries and territories included in the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" category are:

- Afghanistan: Due to the presence of armed groups, terrorism and lack of consular services following the closure of the embassy in Kabul in 2021.

- Belarus: Due to the risk of arbitrary detention, involvement in Russia's conflict against Ukraine and limited capacity for consular assistance.

- Burkina Faso: Because of the constant threat of terrorism and kidnappings.

- Burma (Myanmar): Because of armed conflict, government repression and deficiencies in emergency services.

- Central African Republic: Political violence and organized crime pose a constant threat.

- Democratic Republic of the Congo: Civil instability, terrorism and kidnappings are frequent risks.

- Haiti: Because of increasing violence, kidnappings and collapsing health infrastructure.

- Iran: The possibility of arbitrary arrest and terrorism makes the Department of State discourage any travel.

- Iraq: Extremist groups pose a direct threat to U.S. citizens and international businesses.

-Lebanon: Warnings are issued about violent crime, terrorism and the possibility of armed conflict.

- Libya: Political instability and high levels of criminal violence put travelers at risk.

- Mali: Terrorism and kidnappings are frequent, especially in urban areas and mass events.

- North Korea: There is a significant risk of arrest and prolonged detention of U.S. citizens.

-Russia: Because of the consequences of its invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of arbitrary detention.

- Somalia: Crime, terrorism and lack of consular services are reasons for the alert.

- Sudan and South Sudan: Armed conflict and instability put visitors at risk.

-Syria: Facing a high level of violence, terrorism and risk of unjust detention.

- Ukraine: It is recommended that regions near the border with Belarus and conflict zones be avoided.

- Venezuela: Warned about the possibility of arbitrary arrests, crime and problems in the health system.

- Yemen: Terrorism, armed conflict and landmines pose a significant risk.

Warning about certain regions of Mexico

In addition to the above countries, the Department of State has also issued level 4 alerts for several regions of Mexico, including Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero and Colima, due to violence linked to organized crime.

Recommendations for travelers

U.S. citizens are advised to consult travel alerts before planning travel and consider safer destinations. In addition, enrolling in the Smart Traveler Registration Program (STEP) is recommended to receive updates and facilitate contact with embassies in case of emergency.

These measures seek to ensure the safety of travelers and provide up-to-date information on conditions in different international destinations.

Travel restrictions

In addition to the travel alerts, the U.S. government is considering new immigration restrictions that could affect citizens of up to 43 countries, including Cuba and Venezuela. According to recent reports, the proposal classifies countries into three categories with varying levels of restriction:

- Red List: Includes 11 countries, such as Afghanistan, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, whose citizens would face a total entry ban.

-Orange List: Comprises 10 countries, including Belarus, Haiti, Pakistan and Russia. In these cases, business travelers with significant economic resources would be allowed entry, while immigrant and tourist visas would be restricted.

- Yellow List: Contains 22 countries that must improve their security processes to avoid future restrictions.

These measures seek to strengthen immigration controls in the face of deficiencies in verifying data from the affected countries.