US extends ban on flights to Haiti due to criminal gang violence

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de marzo, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will extend the ban on US flights to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, until Sept. 8 because of the risks posed by armed gangs to civilian aviation.

The new measure extends restrictions that were scheduled to expire this Wednesday.

Last November, the FAA had temporarily suspended all flights to Haiti following security incidents. It subsequently allowed the resumption of US flights to six airports in the north of the country after three US commercial aircraft were hit by gunfire.

These airports included Port-de-Paix, Cap-Haitien, Pignon, Jeremie, Antoine-Simon and Jacmel, where operations resumed last year for airlines and general aviation pilots.

However, the situation in Port-au-Prince remains critical. According to the FAA, armed gangs continue to control large areas of the capital and have used small arms, such as high-caliber rifles and machine guns, to attack civilian aircraft, helicopters and airports.

In addition, the agency stressed that the risks are especially high for aircraft on the ground and during low-altitude flight operations, justifying the extension of the ban.