Arizona executes inmate by lethal injection for 2002 murder

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de marzo, 2025

A 53-year-old inmate was executed Wednesday in Arizona by lethal injection, in the first execution in that southwestern U.S. state in more than two years.

Aaron Gunches, who gave up legal efforts to stop his execution, was sentenced to death for the 2002 homicide of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband.

"Justice was finally served for Ted Price and his family," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told reporters after the execution at a state prison in Florence County.

According to AFP, Gunches was placed on a stretcher in the execution chamber where his arms and legs were tied down with restraints.

When asked if he had any last words, Gunches shook his head no.

First execution in Arizona since 2022

Aaron Gunches is the first prisoner to be executed in Arizona since November 2022.

He was executed a day after another 46-year old man who was convicted of rape and murder was executed by nitrogen gas in the southern state of Louisiana.

Jessie Hoffman, sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Molly Elliott, a 28-year-old advertising executive, was the first inmate executed in Louisiana in 15 years.

There have been eight executions in the United States this year, following 25 the previous year.

The death penalty was abolished in 23 of the 50 U.S. states, while a moratorium is in effect in three others - California, Oregon and Pennsylvania.