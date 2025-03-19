Trump administration announces capture of three FBI 'most wanted' criminals

Published by Diane Hernandez 19 de marzo, 2025

The Trump administration announced Wednesday the capture of three criminals on the FBI's "most wanted" list. It did so via post by the White House on X, where it shared the criminals' profiles.

"Under President Donald J. Trump, the message to criminals who cause harm and destruction to our communities is simple: you will be found and face justice," read the statement preceding the apprehension of the fugitives from the list held by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Criminals captured by the FBI

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the capture of Francisco Javier Román-Bardales, one of the main ringleaders of the MS-13 gang, and his extradition from Mexico to stand trial in the U.S.

Román-Bardales was wanted for numerous acts of violence and for his involvement in extortion and drug trafficking schemes. The U.S. considered this as "a great victory."

Arnoldo Jiménez, a fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2025. Jiménez was wanted for the murder of Estrella Carrera, who was found dead in the bathtub of her Burbank, Ill., apartment less than 48 hours after they were married.

A few days earlier, on Jan. 25, 2025, Donald Eugene Fields II, facing charges of child sex trafficking and statutory rape, was arrested. Fields II was investigated for "knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, lure, provide, sponsor and solicit a minor to engage in a commercial sex act" from January 2013 through June 2017, along with rape, sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.

FBI's 'most wanted' list

It is estimated that at least 535 fugitives have been included on the FBI's most wanted list, criminals who fled justice and pose a particularly dangerous threat to American society. More than 496 have been captured, many thanks to the cooperation of the public.

Many of these criminals have substantial rewards offered by the FBI for information leading to their capture.