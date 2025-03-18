Francisco Javier Román-Bardales, one of the most wanted criminals, extradited

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de marzo, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that Francisco Javier Román-Bardales, one of the alleged leaders of the dangerous gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and one of the 10 most wanted criminals, is being transferred to the United States for prosecution and trial.

"I can confirm that last night, working with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other institutional partners, the FBI has successfully extradited from Mexico one of the ten most wanted criminals, one who we believe to be a senior leader of MS-13, Francisco Javier Román-Bardales," Patel reported via a release on X.

In addition, the FBI director added that, before extradition proceedings began, Román-Bardales, also known as “El Veterano,” was arrested in Mexico during a joint police operation between the two countries.

"This is a great victory for both our law enforcement partners and a safer United States. Thank you to our brave personnel for carrying out the mission. And thank you to the Mexican teams of the SSPC and FGE for their support of the FBI in this investigation and arrest," concluded Patel.

In his mugshot, Román-Bardales is already listed as "captured." The criminal is charged with "various crimes for his alleged involvement in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as for his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador."

The FBI offered $250,000 for useful information leading to the whereabouts of Román-Bardales in order to arrest him.

Now, he will be prosecuted him on charges related to "conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, narcoterrorism conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy, and alien smuggling conspiracy."