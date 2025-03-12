Aler Baldomero Samayoa, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the US, arrested

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2025

A police and intelligence operation carried out by U.S., Guatemalan and Mexican authorities culminated in the arrest of drug trafficker Aler Baldomero Samayoa, one of the leaders of Los Huistas, a local criminal organization based in Guatemala with close ties to Mexican cartels.

Samayoa, who is known as "Chicharra," was captured in Mexico, although the exact location was not specified. He was then extradited to Guatemala, pending possible transfer to the United States for prosecution there.

U.S. authorities have listed Samayoa as one of the 100 most wanted criminals. He faces different charges of "conspiracy to distribute cocaine".

The Guatemalan Interior Ministry published images of Samayoa's arrest operation.

In addition, the Interior Ministry detailed what Samayoa's mode of operations at the head of Los Huistas.

"'Chicharra' and other members of the organization were allegedly responsible for distributing large quantities of cocaine entering Guatemala by sea and land, before distribution to Mexican drug trafficking organizations and, finally, illegal importation into the United States," officials said in a statement.

For years, the U.S. has had Los Huistas in its sights. In 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted the criminal organization for "contributing to instability in Guatemala." In addition, they designated Samayoa as one of the leaders and the link between Los Huistas and the Mexican cartels.