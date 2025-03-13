California under flood warning in areas affected by wildfires

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de marzo, 2025

Rainstorms have hit several areas of California, prompting flood warnings. Additionally, concerns about landslides have resurfaced in regions impacted by recent wildfires in the state.

"With severe weather expected to impact much of California today through Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom and state emergency officials are urging Californians to prepare and take precautions," Governor Newsom's office wrote in a statement.

The Democrat's office also detailed that Southern California could experience periods of rain, which would increase the likelihood of debris flows in the areas affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Similarly, the office noted that the governor has ordered the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to coordinate statewide response efforts, including the pre-deployment of over 400 fire and rescue personnel.

In that regard, it was reported that the resources include fire engines, rapid water rescue teams, urban search and rescue units, bulldozers, and helicopters.

"Storm impacts are expected throughout much of California through Friday with periods of heavy rain, heavy mountain snow and widespread strong winds," the office reported.