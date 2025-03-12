An X-ray confirms Pope Francis’ improvement, while he 'remains stable'

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de marzo, 2025

According to the medical bulletin disseminated this Wednesday by the Press Office of the Holy See, Pope Francis presents a stable clinical condition, although framed in a complex general picture.

The statement details that "the chest X-ray performed yesterday has radiologically confirmed the improvements observed in the previous days." Despite this progress, the Pope continues to require high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night to support his breathing. These treatments reflect the seriousness of his condition and the stability that doctors have managed to maintain.

Pope Francis' day on Wednesday included moments of spirituality and rehabilitation. In the morning, after participating in the Spiritual Exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall, he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer, followed by a session of motor physiotherapy. After the Curia's Spiritual Exercises in the afternoon, he continued with prayer, rest and respiratory physiotherapy, demonstrating his commitment to his physical recovery and spiritual life.

Regarding rumors about a possible trip to Nicaea in May, the Vatican Press Office clarified that, while this visit is being investigated, it has not been officially announced at any time.

In addition, the Press Office reported that it is very likely that no new detailed medical bulletin will be issued tomorrow, Thursday.

The international community continues to follow the health of the Holy Father, who, despite the difficulties, continues to show signs of improvement within a medical process that requires patience and constant care.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized since February 14 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.