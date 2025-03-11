Pope Francis is out of 'imminent danger,' but will remain hospitalized

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de marzo, 2025

The state of health of Pope Francis, who has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital since last Feb. 14, continues to show encouraging signs.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Holy See Press Office, the Holy Father's clinical conditions remain stable. The improvements observed in the previous days have been consolidated and supported by blood tests, clinical evaluation and a good response to pharmacological treatment.

This progress has led doctors to eliminate the guarded prognosis, ruling out a critical condition.

Despite this positive evolution, his recovery remains complex due to the pneumonia and the illness he presented at the time of his admission. For this reason, specialists have decided to keep him in hospital for several more days to continue the necessary medical therapy.

Vatican News stressed that, although there is no "imminent danger," the situation calls for caution and prudence since full recovery has not yet been achieved.

A routine adapted to his condition

Throughout Monday, Pope Francis demonstrated his commitment to his spiritual duties despite the circumstances. In the morning, he was able to follow on video the meditations of the Spiritual Exercises in connection with the Paul VI Hall.

After receiving the Eucharist, he moved to the chapel in his private apartment in the hospital for a moment of personal prayer. In the afternoon, he again joined the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via videoconference, alternating these moments with periods of rest, as his health required.

A message of hope with reservations



The official statement underlines that the signs of improvement are positive and reflect the strength of the 88-year-old pope in the face of an illness that has kept the worldwide Catholic community on tenterhooks. However, medical experts insist on not lowering one's guard, given that pneumonia and associated complications require sustained treatment and continuous monitoring.

The Pope’s hospitalization, now more than three weeks, has generated a wave of solidarity and prayers from the faithful and religious leaders worldwide. Meanwhile, the Vatican continues to report on his evolution, maintaining a balance between optimism and the prudence required by a clinical condition of this nature.