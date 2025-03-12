Canadian ecoterrorist sentenced to 25 years in prison for sabotaging US infrastructure

Published by Diane Hernandez 12 de marzo, 2025

A 50-year-old Canadian citizen, identified as Cameron Smith, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for orchestrating attacks on energy facilities in the United States. The man was also ordered to pay $2.1 million in restitution for the damage caused.

Smith's actions, which damaged a pipeline in South Dakota and a power substation in North Dakota, resulted in losses of $1.7 million and significant disruptions to essential services in the country.

According to court documents, Smith admitted last September to two charges. He pleaded guilty to the attack on the Wheelock substation near Ray, N.D., in May 2023, which resulted in over $100,000 in damage.

This facility, essential to the region's power supply, is operated by Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

He also acknowledged its role in damaging crucial equipment at the Keystone pipeline pump station near Carpenter, S.D., in July 2022.

According to the Department of Justice report, the Canadian national used a high-powered rifle to cause significant damage to both a transformer and pipeline equipment, resulting in widespread disruption to electrical services and pipeline operations. The incident also involved losses in excess of $100,000.

The prosecution in Smith's case argued that the defendant's actions met the definition of terrorism by attempting to intimidate or coerce a civilian population.