Girl Scouts sued for selling cookies containing heavy metals and pesticides

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2025

The Girl Scouts of America have been sued after an independent analysis showed that several of the cookies they sell contain different toxic elements, such as heavy metals and pesticides.

The lawsuit, filed by a New York woman named Amy Mayo, references an analysis undertaken by Moms Across America and GMO Science.

In their study, the associations detail that the cookies marketed by the student organization contain aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury, in addition to glyphosate.

All the cookies analyzed were contaminated by these elements, potentially causing serious health problems to consumers.

"100% of the 13 types of 25 cookies tested from 3 states, California, Iowa, and Louisiana, were positive for very elevated levels of glyphosate/AMPA, responsible for multiple health issues including cancer, endocrine disruption, gut issues, miscarriages, sperm damage, autism, neurotoxicity, and reproductive damage," the associations summarized in their report.

"100% of the cookies contained at least 4 out of 5 heavy and toxic metals, aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury," they added.

Girl Scouts defend themselves

For the moment, the youth organization has not issued statements on the matter. However, in the face of similar accusations they received weeks ago, the Girl Scouts defended that consuming their cookies is "safe" because they meet food safety standards.

"Our trusted bakers remain committed to compliance with all food safety standards and regulations set forth by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and other relevant health authorities. These standards ensure that food products are safe for consumption. As a result, Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume and are manufactured in accordance with all food safety regulations," the Girl Scouts stressed in a publication on its blog.