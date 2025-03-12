NBA: Junior Bridgeman, Bucks legend and minority owner, dies at 71

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de marzo, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks legend and minority shareholder Junior Bridgeman has died at 71. The information was confirmed by the team in a brief statement.

"Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success," the team wrote.

In addition, the Milwaukee Bucks noted that "his hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation’s top business leaders and, last September, Junior’s professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization."

Although the cause of death was not detailed, media outlets such as ESPN explained that Bridgeman died after suffering a medical emergency during an event in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meanwhile personalities such as Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg mourned the death and highlighted Bridgeman's sports and business career.

"Today, we lost a kind, generous and groundbreaking legend. He was an All-American at UofL, an NBA All-Star, and a self-made billionaire. Yet, I will most remember Junior Bridgeman for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need, his love for Doris and his entire family, and his never-ending support for our community. Junior made us all better people and Louisville a better city. Rachel & I send our love and prayers to the Bridgeman family. May Junior’s memory be a blessing."