Tornado touches down in Seminole County, Florida

Published by Juan Peña 10 de marzo, 2025

At the height of a storm warning in several central Florida counties, a tornado touched down in Seminole County and flattened some buildings, causing damage in its path. The tornado was captured moving across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando as it whipped through Lake Mary and into Sanford.

According to Fox 35 Florida, the tornado tore through its facilities and studios and caused some damage. The National Weather Service reported that the tornado touched down around 9:40 a.m. and "was located over Lake Mary," heading northeast at 30 miles per hour.

"This is a very rare event," said FOX 35 Orlando meteorologist Brooks Garner. "We were able to confirm the tornado when it hit our station."

Separately, the same tornado also destroyed a home where two people were staying. Both escaped unharmed from the incident.

For the moment, beyond property damage, no injuries have been reported.

The weather service warned early Monday that as a cold front moved through eastern central Florida it would bring rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts, large hail and the possibility of a brief tornado. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour were forecast and a wind advisory will remain in effect through tonight.