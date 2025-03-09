Clandestine crematorium linked to Mexico's Jalisco Cartel—New Generation served as a training camp

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

The Jalisco State Attorney General's Office (FGE) reported the discovery of a clandestine crematorium on the Izaguirre ranch, located in La Estanzuela, municipality of Teuchitlán, allegedly operated by the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

The site, which was also used as a training and extermination center, revealed charred skeletal remains hidden underground and a brick slab, in addition to evidence such as shells, chargers, and personal items.

The discovery was made as part of investigations by theDeputy Prosecutor's Office for Missing Persons, which continues to explore the nearly 10,000-square-meter site. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the skeletal remains present an advanced state of calcination, and their quantity is yet to be determined.

Also found at the site were 96 cartridge casings of various calibers, many of them deformed or rusted, three magazines and a pair of metallic grab rings.

The ranch had already been inspected in September 2024, but on this occasion new evidence was detected in areas not previously explored. "The skeletal remains were calcined and inhumed, and additionally hidden under a layer of earth and a brick slab, which prevented their detection in the initial inspection," said the State Prosecutor's Office.

The case took relevance after an anonymous call received last year by the Galisco Searchers Warriors Collective, which led the authorities to the property. In that first intervention, the National Guard arrested 10 people after a confrontation, freed two victims and found the body of another person.

This week, the collective and elements of the National Guard returned to the site, where they located a shed with dozens of clothes, backpacks, suitcases, footwear and personal items scattered around, in addition to three ovens buried after several hours of searching.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of criminal activity at the ranch.