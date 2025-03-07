FBI arrests two U.S. Army troops for stealing government defense property and selling it to Chinese nationals

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

The FBI announced the arrest of one former and two active U.S. Army troops who allegedly conspired to steal government defense property for sale to unauthorized Chinese nationals.

According to the indictment, Jian Zhao and Li Tian, active duty U.S. Army soldiers, who were stationed at Joint Base Lewis Lewis-McChord, worked together with Ruoyu Duan, a former member of the Army, to conspire, commit bribery and steal from U.S. government property.

The three men were arrested after they were indicted in two federal grand juries in the District of Oregon and the Western District of Washington.

Tian and Duan were indicted in the District of Oregon on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and theft of government property, the FBI announced. Zhao, meanwhile, was charged in the Western District of Washington with conspiracy to obtain and transmit national defense information to an unauthorized person.

In its release, the FBI detailed that the District of Oregon alleges that from November 2021 through at least December 2024, Duan and Tian, along with others, conspired to "surreptitiously" gather military information related to the U.S. Army's operational capabilities, including technical manuals and other sensitive information.

"Tian transmitted this information to Duan in return for money, in violation of his official duties as an active-duty U.S. Army officer. Specifically, Tian was tasked with gathering information related U.S. military weapon systems, including information related to the Bradley and Stryker U.S. Army fighting vehicles, and transmitting them to Duan," the FBI announced.

Meanwhile, according to the FBI, Zhao was arrested for conspiring to sell classified information to individuals in China. Since July 2024, Zhao allegedly collected classified hard drives, including "SECRET" and "TOP SECRET," and sold them for at least $10,000. He is also accused of attempting to sell a stolen encrypted computer and sensitive documents about the HIMARS system and U.S. military readiness.

According to the indictment, Zhao allegedly received illicit payments totaling more than $15,000.

"The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice."

FBI director, Kash Patel, made the announcement via X and said the "individuals have been charged with stealing America’s defense intelligence capabilities and empowering adversaries like China in betrayal of our country."

"They will now face American justice," Patel added.

BREAKING: I can now report that today the FBI, along with our interagency partners led by @AGPamBondi, arrested two active duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former U.S. Army soldier for theft of government property and a bribery scheme.



These individuals have been charged with… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 7, 2025

Brig. Gen. Rhett Cox, commanding general of the Army Counterintelligence Command, said the case demonstrates the challenges the U.S. faces in confronting its enemies within its borders.

"These arrests underscore the persistent and increasing foreign intelligence threat facing our Army and nation," he said.