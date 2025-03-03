Pope Francis faces new episodes of acute respiratory failure

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

The Vatican reported Monday that Pope Francis has suffered two new episodes of acute respiratory failure, again requiring the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

According to the latest official bulletin, these episodes were triggered by a notable accumulation of mucus in the airways, which caused bronchospasm in the pontiff. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Vatican authorities assure that Francis remains conscious and lucid, although the prognosis remains guarded, indicating that the risk persists.

To treat the bronchospasms, the pope underwent two bronchoscopies, procedures by which abundant bronchial secretions were extracted. The statement also noted that, after these interventions, the Holy Father was able to rest adequately during the night and his condition remains stable for the moment, without the need for additional mechanical ventilation in the last few hours.

Francis, 88, has been admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome since February 14. This relapse comes on top of a similar episode of bronchospasm recorded the previous Friday, after which he had shown signs of improvement. The pontiff's health remains a matter of concern, although the Vatican emphasizes that he is under constant medical care.

In the midst of this situation, the pope expressed his gratitude through his official X account for the prayers and support of the faithful around the world. In his message, he noted that he feels the affection and closeness of the Catholic community, describing how he feels sustained by the "People of God" in this delicate moment of his pontificate.

Quisiera daros las gracias por las oraciones, que se elevan al Señor desde el corazón de muchos fieles de muchas partes del mundo: siento todo vuestro afecto y vuestra cercanía y, en este momento particular, me siento como “llevado” y sostenido por todo el Pueblo de Dios. — Papa Francisco (@Pontifex_es) March 2, 2025

The evolution of Jorge Bergoglio's health continues to be closely monitored, as the Vatican keeps the international community informed about his condition. For now, no additional details have been offered on the duration of his hospitalization or the next steps in his treatment.