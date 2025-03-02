Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis announce birth of fourth child

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk and his partner and head of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, announced the birth of their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, without specifying the exact date.

"We felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much," wrote Zilis on X. Musk responded to the post with a red heart emoticon.

In addition to being the couple's fourth child, Seldon is the 14th for Musk.