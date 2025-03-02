Angie Stone, R&B singer, dies in traffic accident

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

R&B singer Angie Stone, known for her hit “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and a member of the hip hop group The Sequence, died at 63 after being involved in a traffic accident.

Stone was returning to Atlanta, where she lived with her children, from Alabama when she overturned her vehicle on the highway and was struck by a big rig, according to Walter Millsap III, the artist's music producer and manager.

Millsap III confirmed to the Associated Press that the rest of the passengers traveling in the same vehicle as Stone survived the accident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, but could do nothing to save Stone's life and she was pronounced dead on the spot.

Stone was a three-time Grammy nominee.