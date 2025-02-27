DOJ responds to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's request for declassification of Epstein and JFK files

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a response to a request by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, on declassifying all records related to the suicide of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein and assassination of former U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, noting: "The Department remains committed to meeting its legal recordkeeping obligations." "We are reviewing your requests and look forward to engaging further."

The DOJ's response comes just days after Luna, who leads the House Oversight Committee's Task Force on Declassification of Federal Secrets, pushed to expedite the release of these documents and classified records after the U.S. president Donald Trump signed an order for agencies to develop plans to distribute these files and documents.

Public pressure on Bondi

The pressure exerted by Luna was even manifested on social media, with the Florida representative posting a tweet on her X account in which she directly mentioned U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. "On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc. The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified," Luna wrote.

Also, Luna sent a letter Bondi; to U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard; to National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz; and White House counsel, David Warrington, where she formally requested a briefing by Thursday on plans to release these classified documents. In that letter, the Republican representative also requested details on exactly when the documents, once declassified, would be available to the public and the task force.