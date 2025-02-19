Southwest border apprehensions decreased 85% in January compared in to the same month in 2024

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that from January 21 to 31, 2025, the number of Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border decreased by 85% compared to the same period in 2024.

"CBP, with support from the Department of Defense, has dramatically increased active patrols of our international borders," the bureau explained in the report.

In that regard, the office noted that on January 20, it discontinued the use of the CBP One application for scheduling appointments for inadmissible aliens. CBP also terminated all categorical parole programs and returned to a case-by-case review based on legal criteria.

"The number of inadmissible aliens encountered by CBP’s Office of Field Operations at ports of entry along the southwest border dropped 93% in the 11 days after Jan. 20 compared with the 11 days prior," CBP reported.

Acting Commissioner Pete Flores assured that the measures implemented by CBP align with the secure border policy advocated by President Donald Trump.

"The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are aggressively implementing the President’s Executive Orders to secure our borders. These actions have already resulted in dramatic improvements in border security," Flores said.