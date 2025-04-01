Florida and Wisconsin: First election tests for Donald Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 1 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump faces the first tests of his second term Tuesday with two legislative midterm elections in Florida, but most notably with the election of a judge in Wisconsin.

Judge Brad Schimel, who has received the backing of Trump and Elon Musk, is up against Democratic-backed Justice Susan Crawford for a 10-year seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

According to reports, turnout for this election is booming, and Republicans are flocking to the polls. At the moment, there were 19,000 votes cast as of 10 a.m. ET, and by the end of the day, the composite of the general electorate is expected to be +18% Republican.

If Schimel wins, the top court in the state would swing to the right.

People "don't realize how important this is," Elon Musk said Sunday at a rally in support of Brad Schimel in northern Wisconsin.

"They say, 'This is an unimportant legal issue,' but in reality, what’s happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives," he added.

The head of Tesla and SpaceX is concerned that the Wisconsin Supreme Court could rebalance the drawing of congressional districts in favor of Democrats.

Trump won this key state in the November presidential election on the same day Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin was reelected.

The president on Monday posted a message of support for Brad Schimel on his Truth Social platform and attacked Crawford, saying that if he were to win it would be "a DISASTER for Wisconsin and, the United States of America," claiming the Democratic judge is "a Radical Left Liberal, with a History of letting child molesters and rapists off easy."