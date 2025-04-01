HHS confirms first layoffs included in its internal overhaul

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de abril, 2025

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday began issuing layoff notices to the 10,000 employees the agency announced as part of its internal restructuring and reform plan.

With this reduction in its workforce, among other measures to be implemented progressively, the deparment's goal is to "transform" the department and end internal waste, evidenced a few days ago through a private investigation, to give "benefits" to taxpayers, as detailed by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A few days ago, HHS announced a program to restructure the entire department and make it more effective and efficient.

Kennedy, who said that bureaucracies like the department become "wasteful and inefficient" over time, assured that his reform "a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves," summarizing his goal with the slogan that has always accompanied him since Donald Trump chose him to lead the agency: "Make America Healthy Again."

HHS reform

HHS reported that it will eliminate 10,000 jobs so that, added to retirements or other efforts, the agency will go from having 82,000 full-time workers on payroll to 62,000. The decision will mean, for taxpayers, savings of $1.8 billion.

Of the total number of jobs to be eliminated, 3,500 correspond to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 2,400 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,200 to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and 300 to the Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers.

On the other hand, HHS detailed that it will "streamline" its functions. That is, a measure that derives from the existing "redundancy" within the 28 divisions of the department.

The agency led by Kennedy Jr. will reduce those 28 divisions to 15. In addition, he confirmed the creation of a new one, called Administration for a Healthy America (AHA), which will encompass the functions that, until now, were performed by units such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, External Affairs and Policy.

In terms of restructuring, the number of regional offices will be reduced from 10 to five.

Other new news regarding HHS is that it will focus on "ending America’s epidemic of chronic illness," boosting consumption of "safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins."

In the face of some criticism about his management, the HHS secretary assured that he will guarantee the existence and assistance of Medicare, Medicaid and other essential health services.