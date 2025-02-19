Ten U.S. cardinals among the 'popeables'

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Up to 10 U.S. cardinals will be part of the conclave that will elect Francis' successor, themselves eligible to lead the Church. Among them are very diverse profiles, ranging from one of the main critics of the current pontiff, Raymond L. Burke (76 years old, expelled from the Vatican by the pope himself), to the so-called Team Francis in the U.S. composed of Joseph Tobin (72, Newark), Blase Cupich (75, Chicago) and Robert McElroy (71, Washington).

Although any Catholic could be elected pope, the truth is that he has always come from the College of Cardinals. For the election, only cardinals under the age of 80 have the right to vote. Although nothing prevents the successor of Peter from exceeding that age, the pontiff who reached the chair of St. Peter's at the oldest age was Clement X, in 1670, with 79.

The United States has 17 cardinals

At present, 10 of the 17 U.S. cardinals are under 80. In addition to those cited above, there are Daniel N. DiNardo (75, Galveston-Houston) and the one in charge of the celebration of thanksgiving after the proclamation of Donald Trump, Timothy M. Dolan (75, New York), based in the country. Outside our borders are Kevin J. Farrell (77, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life), James M. Harvey (75, Archpriest of the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome) and Robert F. Prevost (69, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops).

In addition to Burke, also without a diocese or office in the Vatican is Cardinal Emeritus of Washington, Wilton Daniel Gregory, 77years old.

Most U.S. cardinal electors were created by Francis

Of all U.S. cardinal electors, six have been created by Francis, while Burke, DiNardo, Dolan and Harvey received the cardinal dignity from the hands of Benedict XVI. The oldest is DiNardo (2007), and the most recent, Prevost (2023).

There are currently eight other U.S.-born cardinals over the age of 80. They are Franciscan Sean P. O'Malley (80, archbishop emeritus of Boston), Roger M. Mahony (88, archbishop emeritus of Los Angeles), Adam J. Maida (94, archbishop emeritus of Detroit), Edwin F. O'Brien (84, archbishop emeritus of Baltimore), Justin F. Rigali (89, archbishop emeritus of Philadelphia), James F. Stafford (92, Major Penitentiary Emeritus) and Donald W. Wuerl (84, archbishop emeritus of Washington).