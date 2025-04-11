Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS
The actor assured that he will continue working and expects to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
Actor Eric Dane reported that he was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. After breaking the news, Dane expressed gratitude for being with his family to cope with the disease.
"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." Dane said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.
In that sense, the actor assured that he will continue working and hopes to return to the set of Euphoria. He also asked for privacy for himself and his family. The 52-year-old actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart. They have two children: Billie Beatrice , 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," he maintained.
ALS, a disease without a cure
"ALS is also called Lou Gehrig's disease, after the baseball player who was diagnosed with the disease. The exact cause is not yet known. In a low number of cases, it is inherited," explained the Mayo Clinic.