Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de abril, 2025

Actor Eric Dane reported that he was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. After breaking the news, Dane expressed gratitude for being with his family to cope with the disease.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." Dane said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

In that sense, the actor assured that he will continue working and hopes to return to the set of Euphoria. He also asked for privacy for himself and his family. The 52-year-old actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart. They have two children: Billie Beatrice , 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," he maintained.