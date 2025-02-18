The pope said that both Trump and Harris are "against life"/ Tiziana Fabi .AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Pope Francis, 88, is suffering from bilateral pneumonia and still presents a "complex" clinical picture, the Vatican announced Tuesday on the fifth day of his hospitalization, EFE reports.

"The chest CT scan the Holy Father underwent this afternoon [...] demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy. However, Pope Francis is in good spirits, the Vatican indicated in the evening medical bulletin.

The pope was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic last Friday.

Developing news.