The pope is suffering from pneumonia, Vatican says

The Holy See reported that while the Argentinean's clinical condition is considered "complex," he remains in good spirits.

Published by
Agustina Blanco

Pope Francis, 88, is suffering from bilateral pneumonia and still presents a "complex" clinical picture, the Vatican announced Tuesday on the fifth day of his hospitalization, EFE reports.

"The chest CT scan the Holy Father underwent this afternoon [...] demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy. However, Pope Francis is in good spirits, the Vatican indicated in the evening medical bulletin.

The pope was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic last Friday.

Developing news.

