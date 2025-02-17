Pope Francis will remain hospitalized after doctors found "a complex clinical picture"

The pope is in "good spirits" despite the fact that his hospitalization will be prolonged Tiziana Fabi / AFP

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since last Friday for bronchitis, will remain at the facility after doctors identified "a complex clinical picture." The Vatican clarified that this does not indicate a worsening of his condition, assuring that "there is no cause for alarm." The Director of the Press Office also stated that the pontiff "was in very good spirits" on Monday morning.

According to the statement issued by the Holy See, "the results of the examinations carried out in recent days and today showed a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract which led to a new modification of therapy. All tests performed so far indicate a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization."

"In good spirits"

As a result, Wednesday's weekly audience of the Argentine pontiff, 88, was canceled. As the medical bulletin was released, the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, assured that the pope was "in good spirits." Bruni added that Francis "had a peaceful night, had his breakfast, and read the newspapers.”

Before his hospitalization last Friday, the pope's health had already been the subject of speculation and concern, as he appeared weak, with a swollen face and shortness of breath. Throughout the week, he had delegated the reading of several speeches and homilies to his assistants.

Concern over pope's fragile health to face Jubilee year

"The last two weeks, his schedule was overloaded, and he was weakened," a source close to the Jesuit pontiff told AFP. On Sunday, the pope watched Mass on television, unable to deliver his traditional Angelus prayer from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square in Rome. Later in the afternoon, the Vatican reported that his clinical condition was "stable."

Francis' hospitalization—the fourth in less than four years—has reignited concerns about his fragile health, especially with 2025 being a Jubilee year for the Catholic Church, a time marked by numerous events, many of which are expected to be led by the pope.

Despite his health issues, including hip and knee pain that require him to use a wheelchair, the pope has maintained a busy schedule and has stated that he has no intention of slowing down.