Google changes the name of Denali to Mt. McKinley on Google Maps

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

Google renamed Mount Denali to Mount McKinley in its Google Maps service following an executive order from the Trump administration, which pushed for the renaming - through an executivefor the change to honor the 25th president of the United States, William McKinley, and restore the mountain to its original name.

"McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president. They took his name off Mount McKinley, didn't they? That's what they do to people," Trump said during a past rally, suggesting he would rename the mountain.

The update was made this Saturday, with Google not being the only one to implement the change—Apple also updated its Apple Maps service to reflect the renaming.

The renaming of Mount McKinley coincided with Google's decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Google Maps, following the executive order signed by Trump. This move sparked outrage from Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum.