Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged Google to reconsider its decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America for users in the United States. The executive even threatened to file a civil lawsuit against the tech giant if necessary.

The name change in Google Maps for US users came after President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to change the name from Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. However, Sheinbaum has repeatedly expressed her opposition to the move.

"They are wrong"

During her morning conference, Sheinbaum affirmed that her country has "a dispute" with Google over this issue. "If necessary, we will go to a civil lawsuit," she added.

"If there were any attribution of the US government, as it is in the decree signed, it is only over its little piece of continental shelf," the Mexican leader indicated in reference to the order signed by the US president.

Sheinbaum also said that the Mexican government sent a letter to Google to point out to them that "they are wrong."

"If they continue to insist, we will too (...), we are even thinking about a lawsuit, because they are even naming over Mexican territory, which is our continental shelf," said the Mexican president.

"What we are telling Google is: 'check the decree issued by the White House and signed by President Trump. You will see in that decree that it does not refer to the entire Gulf, but to the continental shelf'," she added.