Panama receives first plane with 119 illegal immigrants deported by the US

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

The Panamanian government confirmed the arrival of a first plane carrying 119 illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration. President José Raúl Mulino stated that the undocumented immigrants come from various nationalities, with many being of Asian descent.

"This Wednesday a flight arrived on a United States Air Force flight at Howard airport (west of the capital) with 119 people of the most diverse nationalities in the world. Those come from the United States, bridging with Panama," Mulino said at a press conference.

Upon arriving in Panama, the immigrants were transferred to several unspecified hotels. They will later be moved to a shelter in the Darien province, near a runway, where they will board flights to their countries of origin.

Mulino stated that these transfers will be made "as soon as possible." Additionally, the president confirmed that two more planes, carrying around 240 illegal immigrants deported by the United States, are expected to arrive.

In recent days, several planes carrying deported illegal immigrants have departed from the United States, heading to various destinations. Among them was Venezuela, which received multiple flights with undocumented immigrants, including individuals linked to the Tren de Aragua.