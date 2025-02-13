Chelsea, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, left the Church at the age of six because its opposition to abortion

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

At a time when she is accused of having received $84 million from the Agency for International Development (USAID), Chelsea Clinton decided to dodge the issue by talking about her religious beliefs and her position on abortion.

The only daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, she uncovered how she decided to leave the Church because of its anti-abortion stance.

"I was raised in a Methodist church and I left the Baptist church before my dad did, because I didn’t know why they were talking to me about abortion when I was 6 in Sunday school — that’s a true story," Clinton said in an interview picked up by the lifenews.com website.

"I recognized that there were many expressions of faith that I don’t agree with and feel are quite antithetical to how I read the Bible. But I find it really challenging when people who are self-professed liberals kind of look askance at my family’s history," she added.

This is not the first time Clinton has spoken out about her pro-abortion thinking, which coincides with that of her parents. In fact, the daughter of the former president had even organized round tables with people who share her ideology on the matter.