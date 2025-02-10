The Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom presents the experts of the Senior Leadership Fellows program

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

The Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom presented the five experts in politics, government and economics who will lead the Senior Leadership Fellows program at Florida International University (FIU).

The experts will be Paul Renner, former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives; Marshall Billingslea, former Under Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Marcia Lee Kelly, former White House Director of Management and Administration; Diana Alarcón, Mexico's representative to the World Bank; and Laura Chinchilla, former president of Costa Rica.

"Learning from renowned leaders who have shaped policy and governance at the highest level"

"Once again, our Center is delighted to welcome experts in politics, government and economics as senior leadership fellows," said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, founding director of the Center. "As our fellows program continues to grow, it offers students unparalleled opportunities to network with and learn from renowned leaders who have shaped policy and governance at the highest level."

These multi-week study group sessions provide students with the opportunity to interact face-to-face with prominent world leaders. Participants in these free, non-credit seminars will engage in exclusive discussions and develop valuable leadership skills to enhance their academic and professional careers.

The expert panel presentation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (East Coast time) at FIU's Earlene and Albert Dotson Pavilion.