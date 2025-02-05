Marcus, son of Michael Jordan, arrested for cocaine possession and resisting authorities

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Officers from the Maitland (Florida) Police Department arrested Marcus Jordan, the second son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, on two misdemeanor charges: possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement without violence.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Authorities received a tip about a high-end vehicle parked in the middle of the railroad tracks.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a blue-colored Lamborghini obstaculating some tracks located in suburban Orlando and Jordan and a woman inside the vehicle.

After asking him to exit the vehicle, authorities searched him and found in his pants pockets a bag containing a substance identified as cocaine after conducting a test. In addition, the officers who attended the scene learned that Jordan had fled a traffic stop minutes earlier.

As noted in a police video reported by TMZ, Jordan addressed the officers in a taunting and rude manner, telling them that he is Michael Jordan's son and that, when they searched him, they would only find "a big penis and huge testicles," employing more colloquial synonyms for his sex organs. The defendant also was singing in the police vehicle throughout the ride to the Orange County Jail, from where he has already been released after posting $4,000 bail.

Marcus became well known when it came to light that he had a romantic relationship with the former wife of Scottie Pippen, former NBA player and former teammate of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls.