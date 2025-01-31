FireAid: No Doubt, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists unite for concert to support Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

Two concerts were held at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome, located in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Under the name FireAid, the events were held with the intention of supporting relief efforts following the devastating wildfires that swept through the state earlier this month, leaving at least 29 dead and causing billions of dollars in losses.

Similarly, event organizers explained that the money raised will be distributed to help "prevent future fire disasters."

Gwen Stefani during the FireAid concert.APN / Cordon Press.

In that regard, the organization explained that the Annenberg Foundation will be in charge of coordinating a team to direct the funds.

"Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," FireAid said on its official website.

The show kicked off with a performance by Green Day that opened with their song "Last Night on Earth," with a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish. They then followed with "Still Breathing" from their 2016 album "Revolution Radio" and their 1994 hit "When I Come Around."

After Green Day's performance, Billy Crystal took the stage to greet the audience and announce that U2 had made a $1 million donation, which would be doubled to $2 million.

Other artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Pink, No Doubt, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma and Katy Perry also performed at the event produced by Shelli, Irving and the Azoff family, in collaboration with producing partner Live Nation and operating partner the Los Angeles Clippers.