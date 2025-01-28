California: fire cleanup continues after floods and mudslides

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The areas affected by the fires in Los Angeles are beginning to see some respite, ending one of the longest dry spells in Southern California. This much welcomed relief comes as rains arrived over the weekend.

The situation has also caused a significant amount of mud to accumalate in areas burned by recent fires. While firefighters took advantage of the conditions to advance in containing the fires, authorities warned about the danger of toxic runoff and debris slides in vulnerable areas.

In the meantime, the authorities are also making progress in cleaning up the affected areas. Likewise, it was learned that most people are able to return to their homes, authorities are working diligently so that those who have not yet been fortunate enough to do so, may return as soon as possible.

Fire containment In Palisades, the fire was 95 percent contained as of Monday afternoon. It has burned more than 23,400 acres. In Hughes, the fire was 98% contained. It had burned about 10,400 acres. The fire was 99% contained in Eaton: it has burned more than 14,000 acres.

In addition, the president, Donald Trump, announced that the National Guard is already in the state. He maintained that the military has emergency powers and noted that water pumps were turned on to fight the remaining fires.

The information was confirmed by state authorities. However, they indicated that - allegedly - the activation of the pumps is not related to the arrival of the National Guard. "The military did not enter California."

The federal government restarted the federal water pumps after they were out of service for maintenance for three days. "State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful," the California Department of Water Resources said.

What is clear, reported the Los Angeles Times, is that the situation comes after he signed an order calling on federal agencies to maximize water deliveries in California and override state policies if necessary.