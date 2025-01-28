Jim Acosta leave CNN after being removed from the network's primetime lineup

Jim Acosta and Trump at a press conference during his first term.AFP

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

CNN anchor Jim Acosta decided leave the network after the recent changes that left him out of the network’s main programming.

Last week, CNN announced that Acosta's show in the 10 a.m. ET time slot would be replaced by a new edition of “The Situation Room,” hosted by Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, in an attempt to reorganize the content grid.

As indicated, CNN CEO Mark Thompson offered Acosta a new two-hour slot during the early morning, a less prominent time slot compared to his prior morning broadcast. Sources close to the anchor claim that this decision is what led to his departure before the end of his contract.

Regular public confrontations with the Trump administration

Jim Acosta joined CNN in 2007. He started as a political correspondent and later rose to chief White House correspondent for the network during the Obama and Trump administrations. His tense relationship with current President Donald Trump and his team in the past term made him a polarizing figure during Trump administration press conferences, where he regularly staged public confrontations.

For now, CNN has not issued official comment on Acosta's departure.