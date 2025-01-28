Trump administration makes more than 3,500 arrests of illegal immigrants during first week of his return

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up its fight against illegal immigration. This Monday, it recorded a record 1,179 arrests in a single day during one operation and has already doubled the number of daily apprehensions over the Biden administration.

The Trump administration is focused on fulfilling the president's promise to address the immigration crisis in the country. In the first week, authorities have made at least 3,552 arrests, according to data provided by ICE.

More than 700 illegal immigrants detained per day since operations began

According to figures posted on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement on X, on Thursday 538 arrests were reported, on Friday the number announced was 593, on Saturday it was 286, on Sunday 956 and on Monday it reached 1,179.

Meanwhile, according to agency data, under the Biden administration, the average number of arrests of immigrants with criminal convictions or pending charges in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was 310.7 per day. The number in the first days of the Trump administration represents at least double that figure, with more than 700 arrests per day on average in the five days since operations began.

7,300 deported in seven days In addition, in just seven days, immigration agents have also deported 7,300 people who were in the country illegally.

Similarly, in a key move to strengthen enforcement, Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman canceled a directive that limited ICE operations in places such as churches, schools and hospitals. Huffman explained that these restrictions had allowed dangerous criminals to hide in these locations to evade Justice.